WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, the last before tomorrow’s Money in the Bank PPV. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Bianca Belair banned from ringside)

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

* Roman Reigns returns

* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ Logan Paul