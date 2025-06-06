Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Last Stop Before Money in the Bank

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, the last show before Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:

* Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, & Giulia

* Seth Rollins, Penta, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, and Andrade to appear

* Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, John Cena to appear