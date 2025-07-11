wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Title Match, Jelly Roll To Appear
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network as the build continues for Summerslam and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks
* Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black
* Jelly Roll to appear
