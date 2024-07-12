wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Solo Sikoa Continues His Rise To The Top
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, as the build continues for this year’s Summerslam. The lineup includes:
* Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Legado del Fantasma
* Michin vs. Nia Jax
* Solo Sikoa continues his rise to the top
* Tiffany Stratton celebrates Money in the Bank victory
