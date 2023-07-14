wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title on the Line
July 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight as the road to Summerslam continues. So far, only one match has been announced. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* The fallout from Jey Uso’s Undisputed WWE Universal title challenge
