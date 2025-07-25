wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Title Match and More
July 25, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The lineup for the broadcast includes:
* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix
* Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
* Jelly Roll, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton to appear
