Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Title Match and More

July 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The lineup for the broadcast includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix
* Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
* Jelly Roll, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton to appear

