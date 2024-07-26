wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Gauntlet and More
July 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, as the build continues for this year’s Summerslam. The lineup includes:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Top Contender Gauntlet: Street Profits vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. The OC vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa
* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
* Michin & Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax
* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to appear
* Cody Rhodes to respond to the Bloodline
