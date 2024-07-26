Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Gauntlet and More

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, as the build continues for this year’s Summerslam. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Top Contender Gauntlet: Street Profits vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. The OC vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

* Michin & Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax

* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to appear

* Cody Rhodes to respond to the Bloodline