wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Gauntlet and More

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gauntlet Match WWE Smackdown 7-17-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, as the build continues for this year’s Summerslam. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Top Contender Gauntlet: Street Profits vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. The OC vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa
* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
* Michin & Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax
* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to appear
* Cody Rhodes to respond to the Bloodline

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading