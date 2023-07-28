wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with a match between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. The full lineup includes:
* #1 Contender to United States Title: Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio
* Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson
