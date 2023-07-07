wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes The Trial of Roman Reigns
July 7, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which includes the Trial of Roman Reigns. The lineup features:
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Sheamus
* Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles
* The Trial of Roman Reigns
* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ Special Guest Edge
