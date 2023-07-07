wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes The Trial of Roman Reigns

July 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which includes the Trial of Roman Reigns. The lineup features:

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Sheamus
* Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles
* The Trial of Roman Reigns
* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ Special Guest Edge

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading