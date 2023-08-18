wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Edge May Wrestle His Last Match
August 18, 2023
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight with what could be the final match for WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated-R Superstar has not said this is his last match ever, but he did say it was the last match on his current contract. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Edge vs. Sheamus
* Rey Mysterio appears on the Grayson Waller Effect
