Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Edge May Wrestle His Last Match

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Edge Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight with what could be the final match for WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated-R Superstar has not said this is his last match ever, but he did say it was the last match on his current contract. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Edge vs. Sheamus
* Rey Mysterio appears on the Grayson Waller Effect

