Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Two Title Matches and More

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, with two title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga (c) vs. The Street Profits

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar

* Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Cody Rhodes to talk with Grayson Waller