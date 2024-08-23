wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Two Title Matches and More

August 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, with two title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga (c) vs. The Street Profits
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar
* Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
* Cody Rhodes to talk with Grayson Waller

