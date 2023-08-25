wrestling / News
Lineup for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match
August 25, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include a WWE women’s title match and more. The lineup features:
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Zelina Vega
* Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller
* Jimmy Uso returns
