Lineup for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match

August 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include a WWE women’s title match and more. The lineup features:

* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Zelina Vega
* Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller
* Jimmy Uso returns

