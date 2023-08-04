wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Sheamus Battles LA Knight

August 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, the last stop before tomorrow night’s Summerslam PPV. The lineup for the show includes:

* Sheamus vs. LA Knight
* Jey Uso to appear
* Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have one stop before SummerSlam

