wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Sheamus Battles LA Knight
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, the last stop before tomorrow night’s Summerslam PPV. The lineup for the show includes:
* Sheamus vs. LA Knight
* Jey Uso to appear
* Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have one stop before SummerSlam
