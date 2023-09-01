wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: John Cena Returns

September 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE Smackdown tonight, which will be the final show before tomorrow’s Payback PPV. The lineup includes:

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
* Jimmy Uso returns
* John Cena returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading