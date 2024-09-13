wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Debut on Syfy
September 13, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which will be the show’s debut on Syfy. The lineup for the ‘season premiere’ includes:
* Steel Cage Match for WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & TBD
