Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
September 20, 2024
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on USA Network, as the build continues for Bad Blood next month. The lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade
* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton (If Bayley or Naomi score the winning fall, they get a title shot. If they lose, they have to leave Smackdown)
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns try to find common ground