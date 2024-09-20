wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

September 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 9-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on USA Network, as the build continues for Bad Blood next month. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade
* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton (If Bayley or Naomi score the winning fall, they get a title shot. If they lose, they have to leave Smackdown)
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns try to find common ground

