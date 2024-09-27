wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network tonight as the build continues for Bad Blood. The lineup includes:
* Winner Gets Shot at WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Michin vs. Piper Niven
* Solo Sikoa returns
