Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

September 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network tonight as the build continues for Bad Blood. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets Shot at WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Michin vs. Piper Niven
* Solo Sikoa returns

