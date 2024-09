WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, which will be the show’s last episode on FOX. Smackdown moves to USA starting next week. The lineup includes:

* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) vs. DIY & The Street Profits

* Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa

* Giovanni Vinci to return