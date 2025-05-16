Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

WWE SmackDown will take place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina tonight and air on USA Network. The show will air on Netflix internationally.

Cody Rhodes is set to make his first appearance on WWE programming since WrestleMania 41 tonight.

Also set for Smackdown, the first set of qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is set to take place June 7th. The participants for the matches have not been announced, but Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax are among the stars expected to complete.

Jacob Fatu, Jeff Cobb, and Solo Sikoa are all expected on tonight’s show as well.