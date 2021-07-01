Lineups Announced For WWE Live Events in July & August

WWE is returning to live events later this month, and the lineups for several shows have been announced. Fightful reports that the following lineups are scheduled for the July 24th though August 8th shows, which include RKBro challenging for the Raw Tag Team Titles on July 25th as well as the Mysterios taking on Roman Reigns in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship on a few shows.

The lineups are as follows:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena (July 24)

* Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship

* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

* Appearances by New Day, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, RK-Bro, AJ Styles, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler

Louisville, Kentucky – KFC YUM! Center (July 25)

* Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship

* New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

* RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships

* Appearances by Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Tamina, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum (July 31)

* New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

* Appearance by Drew McIntyre

Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena (August 1)

* New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

* Appearance by Drew McIntyre

Fort Myers, Florida – Hertz Arena (August 7)

* Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Appearances by Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, The Mysterio’s, The Uso’s

Gainesville, Florida – Exactech Arena (August 8)

* Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship

* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

* New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Appearances by Kevin Owens, Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Viking Raiders, AJ Styles, Omos