Lineups For Dark Side of the Ring, WWE NXT UK and New Japan on Roku

In addition to Impact Wrestling and MLW Fightland tonight, there will be new wrestling content for fans elsewhere, as well. This includes a new episode of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring, a new WWE NXT UK on Peacock and more New Japan content on the Roku Channel.

NJPW’s latest content offering features: “The New Beginning : Hiromu Takahashi vs. SHO, Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. – Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defends his title against SHO. Former IWGP Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi get another shot at the belts against the Guerrillas of Destiny.”

Dark Side of the Ring (9 PM ET) will look at Bruiser Bedlam aka Johnny K-9. Here’s a synopsis: Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder.”

Finally, NXT UK includes:

* Heritage Cup Contenders Tournament Finals: Noam Dar vs. Wolfgang

* Jinny vs. Emilia McKenzie

* Mark Andrews vs. Sam Gradwell