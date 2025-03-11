Lineups For This Weekend’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Shows

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling presents MLP Mayhem Weekend, streaming live on TrillerTV this Friday, March 14th, and Saturday, March 15th.

Friday, March 14th Lineup:

* NWA Champion Tom Latimer vs. Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin)

* Sheldon Jean vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

* Oceanic Championship Six-Way Match: Mo Jabari (c) vs. Stu Grayson vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Brent Banks vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Rich Swann

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals:

* Zoe Sager vs. Kylie Rae

* Gisele Shaw vs. Laynie Luck

* Taylor Rising vs. Beaa Moss

* Serena Deeb vs. Aurora Teeves

* Mike Bennett vs. Alez Zayne

* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Billy Gunn, Bhupinder Gujjar, Psycho Mike Rollins, and El Reverso vs. Champion’s Grail Champion Rohan Raja, Johnny Swinger, Raj Singh, and Rohit Raju.

Saturday, March 15th Lineup:

* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. The Jet Setters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight)

* NWA Champion Tom Latimer & Matt Cardona vs. Billy Gunn & Bishop Dyer

* Champions Grail Champion Rohan Raja vs. Rich Swann

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Semi-Finals

* Street Fight: PCO vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark

* Three-Way Match: Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Alex Zayne

Also Appearing:

* Aiden Prince

* Alex Zayne

* Bhupinder Gujjar

* Blake Christian

* El Reverso

* Jade Chung

* Sam Leterna

Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis will provide commentary for both TrillerTV broadcasts.