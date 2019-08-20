wrestling / News
Lineups For This Weekend’s ROH Events In Nashville And Atlanta
Ring of Honor will return to Atlanta’s Center Stage and Nashville’s Fairgrounds Arena this weekend for events that will stream live for Honor Club subscribers:
8/24 in Atlanta at Center Stage:
*Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King vs. LifeBlood’s Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams.
*Silas Young & Okumura & Felino vs. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom & Ryan Nova.
*Beer City Bruiser vs. The Kingdom’s Vinny Marseglia.
*Rhett Titus vs. Coast 2 Coast’s Shaheem Ali.
*Chase Owens vs. LSG vs. PJ Black – Winner earns ROH TV title shot in Nashville next day.
*Angelina Love vs. Sumie Sakai.
*Top Prospect Tournament: Haitian Sensation vs. Ken Dixon.
*Top Prospect Tournament: Brian Johnson vs. Austin Gunn.
8/25 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Arena:
*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Lifeblood.
*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express.
*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal – Defy or Deny.
*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Atlanta Triple Threat Winner.
*Rush vs. Vinny Marseglia.
*The Bouncers vs. Okumura and Felino.
*Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom.
Top Prospect Tournament: Dak Draper vs. Makita.
