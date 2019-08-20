Ring of Honor will return to Atlanta’s Center Stage and Nashville’s Fairgrounds Arena this weekend for events that will stream live for Honor Club subscribers:

8/24 in Atlanta at Center Stage:

*Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King vs. LifeBlood’s Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams.

*Silas Young & Okumura & Felino vs. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom & Ryan Nova.

*Beer City Bruiser vs. The Kingdom’s Vinny Marseglia.

*Rhett Titus vs. Coast 2 Coast’s Shaheem Ali.

*Chase Owens vs. LSG vs. PJ Black – Winner earns ROH TV title shot in Nashville next day.

*Angelina Love vs. Sumie Sakai.

*Top Prospect Tournament: Haitian Sensation vs. Ken Dixon.

*Top Prospect Tournament: Brian Johnson vs. Austin Gunn.

8/25 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Arena:

*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Lifeblood.

*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express.

*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal – Defy or Deny.

*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Atlanta Triple Threat Winner.

*Rush vs. Vinny Marseglia.

*The Bouncers vs. Okumura and Felino.

*Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom.

Top Prospect Tournament: Dak Draper vs. Makita.