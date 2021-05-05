wrestling / News

Lineups For This Week’s MLW Fusion and AEW Dynamite

May 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

Both AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion have big episodes this week, as Dynamite presents Blood and Guts while Fusion will air its season finale. That show includes:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Myron Reed
* Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

Dynamite includes:

Blood & Guts: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle
AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: SCU vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jurassic Express
* Kenny Omega & MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
* Britt Baker in action
* Miro to make a statement
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to make an appearance

