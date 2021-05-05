wrestling / News
Lineups For This Week’s MLW Fusion and AEW Dynamite
May 5, 2021 | Posted by
Both AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion have big episodes this week, as Dynamite presents Blood and Guts while Fusion will air its season finale. That show includes:
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Myron Reed
* Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco
Dynamite includes:
* Blood & Guts: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle
* AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: SCU vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jurassic Express
* Kenny Omega & MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
* Britt Baker in action
* Miro to make a statement
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to make an appearance
