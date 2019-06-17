wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineups For This Week’s NXT UK and NXT, NXT Events Set For This Weekend, RAW Brand Event On Friday
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
– This week’s NXT UK will feature a battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
– This week’s NXT UK will include:
*WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole returns to Full Sail Live.
*Damian Priest vs. Raul Mendoza.
*Xia Li vs. Taynara Conti.
*The Undisputed Era vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream & Matt Riddle & Tyler Breeze.
– WWE NXT has events on Thursday in San Antonio, Texas at the Aztec Hall, Friday in Houston, Texas at Retention Hall, Saturday in Dallas at The South Side Ballroom and Sunday in Oklahoma City at The Criterion.
– RAW will run a show at The Adams Center in Missoula, Montana on Friday.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle On Why He Dislikes Goldberg, Whether WWE Is Angry At Him Over Tweets
- Bruce Pritchard On TNA Management’s Issues With AJ Styles in 2010, Styles’ Mini Ric Flair Angle
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)