WWE News: Lineups For This Week’s NXT UK and NXT, NXT Events Set For This Weekend, RAW Brand Event On Friday

– This week’s NXT UK will feature a battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

– This week’s NXT UK will include:

*WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole returns to Full Sail Live.

*Damian Priest vs. Raul Mendoza.

*Xia Li vs. Taynara Conti.

*The Undisputed Era vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream & Matt Riddle & Tyler Breeze.

– WWE NXT has events on Thursday in San Antonio, Texas at the Aztec Hall, Friday in Houston, Texas at Retention Hall, Saturday in Dallas at The South Side Ballroom and Sunday in Oklahoma City at The Criterion.

– RAW will run a show at The Adams Center in Missoula, Montana on Friday.