Lineups for Today’s WWE Main Event, NJPW on AXS and MLW Fusion
In addition to a new Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE Main Event on Hulu, NJPW on AXS and MLW Fusion on FITE and Youtube.
Fusion will include:
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown & Rey Horus vs. Gringo Loco, John Hennigan & Sam Adonis
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo
* La Rebellion vs. Taurus and Abismo Negro Jr.
* Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane, The Second Gear Crew, Willie Mack and B3CCA are also set to appear.
New Japan on AXS features:
* Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale
Finally, Main Event will include:
* Dexter Lumis vs. Akira Tozawa
* Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox
