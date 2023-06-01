Lineups for Today’s WWE Main Event, NJPW on AXS and MLW Fusion

In addition to a new Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE Main Event on Hulu, NJPW on AXS and MLW Fusion on FITE and Youtube.

Fusion will include:

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown & Rey Horus vs. Gringo Loco, John Hennigan & Sam Adonis

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo

* La Rebellion vs. Taurus and Abismo Negro Jr.

* Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane, The Second Gear Crew, Willie Mack and B3CCA are also set to appear.

New Japan on AXS features:

* Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale

Finally, Main Event will include:

* Dexter Lumis vs. Akira Tozawa

* Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox