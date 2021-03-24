Lineups For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT

It’s Wednesday night, which means new episodes of AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT, with big matches on all three shows. Dynamite includes:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid

NXT will feature:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* Non-Title Match: WALTER vs. Drake Maverick

* Non-Title Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida

* Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

* LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

* William Regal lays out consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* Update on status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

Finally, MLW Fusion will include:

* Chain Ropes Match: The Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

* Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco