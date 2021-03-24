wrestling / News

Lineups For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It’s Wednesday night, which means new episodes of AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT, with big matches on all three shows. Dynamite includes:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver
* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin
* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti
* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid

NXT will feature:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea
* Non-Title Match: WALTER vs. Drake Maverick
* Non-Title Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida
* Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
* Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan
* LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed
* William Regal lays out consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole
* Update on status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

Finally, MLW Fusion will include:

* Chain Ropes Match: The Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy
* Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco

