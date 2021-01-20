wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion and WWE NXT
Tonight’s Wednesday night wrestling shows will be up against coverage of the Inauguration, but all three shows have strong lineups. This week’s NXT includes:
* Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Imperium vs. Lucha House Party
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: KUSHIDA & Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory
* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs. Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm
AEW Dynamite will include:
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) & Hangman Page vs. TH2 & Chaos Project
* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon
* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal & Top Flight
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford
* Jon Moxley in action
* -1 Brodie Lee Jr Birthday Celebration
* Chuck Taylor starts working as Miro’s butler
* Kenny Omega & Don Callis reflect on Omega’s dominance
* Sting congratulates Darby Allin
Finally, MLW Fusion will feature:
* MLW World Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. ACH
* Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
* Daivari vs. Zenshi
* Mads Krugger to challenge Alex Hammerstone
* Team Filthy to speak about attacking ACH
* Alicia Atout interviews Salina de la Renta
* Richard Holliday and Savio Vega address rumors of possible match
