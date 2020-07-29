wrestling / News

Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

July 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff, NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fight for the Fallen

NXT and AEW Dynamite return with new episodes tonight for the Wednesday Night War, with the latter featuring multiple title matches. Dynamite will include:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson)
* Non-Title Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
* Tornado Tag Match: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) vs. Warhorse
* The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends & Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)
* MJF gives state of the industry address

NXT’s lineup includes:

* Qualifier for NXT North American Title Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Finn Balor
* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* Keith Lee to address Karrion Kross

