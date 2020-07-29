wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT
NXT and AEW Dynamite return with new episodes tonight for the Wednesday Night War, with the latter featuring multiple title matches. Dynamite will include:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson)
* Non-Title Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
* Tornado Tag Match: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) vs. Warhorse
* The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends & Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)
* MJF gives state of the industry address
NXT’s lineup includes:
* Qualifier for NXT North American Title Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Finn Balor
* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* Keith Lee to address Karrion Kross
More Trending Stories
- Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese On First Meeting Vince McMahon, Refusing to Put Over Steve Austin
- Nick Aldis Says Bruce Prichard Isn’t Paying Attention & Lives In The Past, Says Prichard Was Asleep When He Was Running TNA
- The Good Brothers Discuss How They and AJ Styles Nearly Jumped to TNA in 2015, Why the Deal Fell Through
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Successful Surgery, Looking at Multiple TV Role Offers