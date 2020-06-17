wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT
June 17, 2020 | Posted by
Both NXT and AEW Dynamite have new episodes tonight, and both shows will feature multiple title matches as the Wednesday Night War continues. NXT will include:
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (c) vs. Breezango
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart
And AEW Dynamite will feature:
* TNT Championship: Cody vs TBD
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (w/ Brandi Rhodes)
* #1 Contendership to Tag Team Titles: Best Friends vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* MJF vs. Billy (w/ Austin Gunn)
* The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
