wrestling / News

Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

June 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff

Both NXT and AEW Dynamite have new episodes tonight, and both shows will feature multiple title matches as the Wednesday Night War continues. NXT will include:

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (c) vs. Breezango
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart

And AEW Dynamite will feature:

* TNT Championship: Cody vs TBD
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (w/ Brandi Rhodes)
* #1 Contendership to Tag Team Titles: Best Friends vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* MJF vs. Billy (w/ Austin Gunn)
* The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading