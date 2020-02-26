Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight as AEW Dynamite has its go-home show for Revolution going against an NXT with special guest Charlotte Flair.

The lineup for NXT includes:

* Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory

* Finn Balor set to appear

Dynamite will feature:

* 30 Min Ironman Match: PAC vs. Kenny Omega

* Official Weigh-Ins For Revolution: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends

* Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara