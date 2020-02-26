wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
The Wednesday Night War continues tonight as AEW Dynamite has its go-home show for Revolution going against an NXT with special guest Charlotte Flair.
The lineup for NXT includes:
* Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory
* Finn Balor set to appear
Dynamite will feature:
* 30 Min Ironman Match: PAC vs. Kenny Omega
* Official Weigh-Ins For Revolution: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends
* Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara
