Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
It’s Black Friday and there are new episodes of both WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage, with several matches announced for each. You can find spoilers for Rampage, which was taped in Chicago this past Wednesday, here. That lineup includes:
* Black Friday Deal Match: Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (if Riho wins, she gets a future title opportunity)
* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish
* Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia
Smackdown will include:
* Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland
* Roman Reigns awaits his next challenger
