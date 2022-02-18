Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT: Level Up

WWE will present the final episode of Smackdown before Elimination Chamber tonight, as well as the debut of NXT: Level Up. The episode of Smackdown was taped last week. You can find spoilers here. That show will include:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* Ricochet vs. Sheamus

* Ivar vs. Jimmy Uso

* Contract signing with Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns and Goldberg have a face-to-face meeting

NXT: Level Up will include:

* Kushida vs. Edris Enofe

* Harland vs. Javier Bernal

* Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley & Kayla Inlay