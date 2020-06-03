Lineups For Tonight’s NXT and AEW Dynamite

– The first episodes of NXT and Dynamite for June air tonight, with title matches from AEW and NXT presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. NXT will include:

* Interim Cruiserweight title finals: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick

* Prime Target – NXT Takeover: In Your House – focusing on Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

AEW Dynamite will include:

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

* Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

* Brian Cage in action

* FTR sits down with Tony Schiavone