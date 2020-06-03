wrestling / News

Lineups For Tonight’s NXT and AEW Dynamite

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff

– The first episodes of NXT and Dynamite for June air tonight, with title matches from AEW and NXT presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. NXT will include:

* Interim Cruiserweight title finals: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick
* Prime Target – NXT Takeover: In Your House – focusing on Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley
* Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

AEW Dynamite will include:

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy
* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc
* Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole
* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana
* Brian Cage in action
* FTR sits down with Tony Schiavone

