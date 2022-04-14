wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV
In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, MLW Fusion on Youtube and NJPW on AXS TV tonight. NXT UK includes:
* Meiko Satomura goes face to face with Isla Dawn
* A-Kid vs. Teoman
* Gallus vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz
* Eliza Alexander makes NXT UK debut.
MLW Fusion will feature a match between Holidead vs. Shazza McKenzie.
Finally, NJPW on AXS TV will include matches from the New Japan Cup:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. CIMA
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Will Ospreay
