Lineups For Tonight’s NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, MLW Fusion on Youtube and NJPW on AXS TV tonight. NXT UK includes:

* Meiko Satomura goes face to face with Isla Dawn

* A-Kid vs. Teoman

* Gallus vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz

* Eliza Alexander makes NXT UK debut.

MLW Fusion will feature a match between Holidead vs. Shazza McKenzie.

Finally, NJPW on AXS TV will include matches from the New Japan Cup:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. CIMA

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Will Ospreay