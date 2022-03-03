wrestling / News
Lineups for Tonight’s NXT UK, NJPW on AXS, MLW Fusion
It’s another loaded Thursday night for wrestling fans with new episodes of WWE NXT Uk, NJPW on AXS TV and MLW Fusion.
Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes:
* NXT UK Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Nathan Frazer
* Noam Dar and Gallus banned from ringside: Mark Coffey vs. Sha Samuels
* Pretty Deadly vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz
Tonight’s MLW Fusion on Youtube features:
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Yoshihiro Tajiri (c) vs. Myron Reed vs. TBD
Tonight’s New Japan on AXS TV will include matches from the February 13 Golden Series event in Osaka, Japan:
* NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs.Tetsuya Naito and SANADA