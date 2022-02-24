wrestling / News
Lineups for Tonight’s NXT UK, NJPW on AXS, MLW Fusion
February 24, 2022 | Posted by
In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, there will also be new episodes from WWE NXT UK, NJPW and MLW.
Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes:
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Mustache Mountain (c) vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter
* Xia Brookside vs. Amale
* A celebration of Meiko Satomura
Tonight’s MLW Fusion on Youtube features:
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Yoshihiro Tajiri (c) vs. Myron Reed vs. TBD
* Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
* Gino Medina, Mini Abismo Negro & Arez vs. Aramis, El Dragon & Mystery Opponent
Today’s New Japan on AXS TV will feature Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White from the G1 Climax 29 Final.
