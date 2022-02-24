Lineups for Tonight’s NXT UK, NJPW on AXS, MLW Fusion

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, there will also be new episodes from WWE NXT UK, NJPW and MLW.

Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes:

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Mustache Mountain (c) vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

* Xia Brookside vs. Amale

* A celebration of Meiko Satomura

Tonight’s MLW Fusion on Youtube features:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Yoshihiro Tajiri (c) vs. Myron Reed vs. TBD

* Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Gino Medina, Mini Abismo Negro & Arez vs. Aramis, El Dragon & Mystery Opponent

Today’s New Japan on AXS TV will feature Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White from the G1 Climax 29 Final.