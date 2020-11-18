wrestling / News

Lineups For Tonight’s Wrestling Content: AEW Dynamite, NXT, MLW’s Restart

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff, NXT Great American Bash, AEW Fight for the Fallen, Ratings, NXT Halloween Havoc

In addition to AEW Dynamite and NXT returning for another go-around in the Wednesday Night War, MLW makes its return tonight with the its Restart. The brand new episode of Fusion will feature:

* MLW World Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr
* Alex Hammerstone in action

NXT will include:

* Finn Balor to speak
* NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Finally, AEW Dynamite will feature:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
* Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* PAC vs. The Blade
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* AEW World Championship Match contract signing
* The Inner Circle’s trip to Las Vegas

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, MLW, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading