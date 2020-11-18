Lineups For Tonight’s Wrestling Content: AEW Dynamite, NXT, MLW’s Restart

In addition to AEW Dynamite and NXT returning for another go-around in the Wednesday Night War, MLW makes its return tonight with the its Restart. The brand new episode of Fusion will feature:

* MLW World Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr

* Alex Hammerstone in action

NXT will include:

* Finn Balor to speak

* NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Finally, AEW Dynamite will feature:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

* Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* PAC vs. The Blade

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* AEW World Championship Match contract signing

* The Inner Circle’s trip to Las Vegas