Lineups For Tonight’s Wrestling Content: AEW Dynamite, NXT, MLW’s Restart
In addition to AEW Dynamite and NXT returning for another go-around in the Wednesday Night War, MLW makes its return tonight with the its Restart. The brand new episode of Fusion will feature:
* MLW World Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr
* Alex Hammerstone in action
NXT will include:
* Finn Balor to speak
* NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Finally, AEW Dynamite will feature:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
* Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* PAC vs. The Blade
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* AEW World Championship Match contract signing
* The Inner Circle’s trip to Las Vegas
