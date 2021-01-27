Lineups For Tonight’s WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion

It’s another night of Wednesday night wrestling, with new episodes from AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion. Fusion will feature the following matches:

* Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Zenshi

* Eliminator for World Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever

* Also advertised: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more

NXT will include the following:

* Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Finally, Dynamite will feature:

* The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blondes

* Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy (Cash Wheeler & Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus)

* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

* Cody responds to Shaq

* Sting and Darby Allin to address their Revolution street fight

* Jon Moxley comments on match at Beach Break