Lineups For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

WWE will present two shows tonight, with new episodes of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock.

The only match advertised for Smackdown so far is Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a contenders match. However, a confrontation between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns is also being teased.

205 Live will feature the following:

* Javier Bernal vs. Draco Anthony

* Bodhi Hayward vs. James Drake

* Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley