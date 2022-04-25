Lineups For WWE European Tour This Week

WWE will have a four-day tour of Europe this week with two shows in England, one show in Paris and one show in Germany. You can see the lineup for each event below.

Thursday in Newcastle – Utilita Arena:

*Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

*SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

*Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

*Also advertised: Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Ricochet, Gunther and more.

Friday in London – The O2:

*Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

*SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

*Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

*Also advertised: Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks & Naomi, Ricochet, Gunther and more.

Saturday in Paris – Accor Arena:

*Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

*SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

*Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

*Also advertised: Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks & Naomi, Ricochet, Gunther and more.

Sunday in Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena:

* Gunter, Randy Orton and others advertised.