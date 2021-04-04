Updated Lineups For IWTV’s WrestleMania Week Broadcasts: ICW No Holds Barrred, Beyond, More

IWTV has a busy slate of WrestleMania week broadcasts set, and an updated lineup of shows is available. The streaming platform will air the following shows this weekend from 81Bay Brewing Company in Tampa, Florida:

April 8th: IWTV presents Family Reunion Part 1 (12 PM ET)

* IWTV Independent Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Cassandro Cup Winner Edith Surreal

* IWA Mid-South Champion Jake Crist vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* Gary Jay vs. Billie Starkz

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Priest

* Daniel Makabe vs. Jaden Newman

* Johnny Butabi & James C & D-Rogue vs. Funnybone & Nurse Ratchet & Super Beast

* Will Wrestle vs. Judge Hugo Lexington Black

April 8th: IWTV presents Family Reunion Part 2 (3 PM ET)

* New Texas Pro Champion Mysterious Q vs. Ryan Davidson

* New South Heavyweight Champion Cabana Man Dan vs. Derek Neal

* C*4 Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Ku

* A Very Good Professional Wrestling Team vs. Downey’s Irish Drinking Team

* Bryan Keith vs. Alex Kane

April 8th: ICW No Hold Barred Volume 11: Then And Now (8 PM ET)

* Jon Davis vs. Dom Garrini

* Dan Maff vs. Calvin Tankman

* Justin Kyle vs. Bruce Santee

* Jake Crist vs. Nolan Edward

* The Rejects vs. New Jack & The Carnage Crew

April 8th: No Peace Underground (11:59 PM ET)

* Tony Deppen vs. Jake Something

* Casanova Valentine vs. Mad Man Pondo with Guest Referee Markus Crane

April 9th: ACTION Wrestling and Southern Underground Pro Have Fun, Be Sad (12 PM ET)

* Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini vs. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions David Finlay & Juice Robinson

* O’Shay Edwards vs. Jon Davis

* Arik Royal vs. Daniel Makabe

* AJ Gray vs. JD Drake

* Myron Reed vs. AC Mack

* Logan Reed & Alex Kane vs. Manders & Derek Neal

April 9th: ICW No Holds Barred PitfighterX Battle Of The Tough Guys 1 (8 PM ET)

First Round Tournament Matches:

* Bruce Santee vs. Dan Maff

* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

* Additional Competitors Announced: Calvin Tankman, JD Drake, Reed Bentley, Brett Ison, Nolan Edward, John Wayne Murdoch, Shlak, Akira, Justin Kyle, Gary Jay, Daniel Garcia and Jon Davis

April 9th: ICW No Holds Barred PitfighterX Battle Of The Tough Guys 2 (11:59 PM ET)

Finals of Tournament

April 10th: Tony Deppen’s BierHaus (12 PM ET)

* JD Drake vs. Jordan Oliver

April 10th: Beyond Wrestling “Time Capsule” (4 PM ET)

* Matches TBA

April 10th: ICW No Holds Barred Volume 12: Farewell To The Pawn Shop (8 PM ET)

* Dan Maff vs. Nolan Edward

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Eric Ryan

* Satu Jinn vs. Ruben Steel

* Shane Mercer vs. Shlak

* Atticus Cogar vs. Reed Bentley

* Neil Diamond Cutter vs. Jeff King