Lineups Revealed For WWE Shows In London and Tokyo In August

WWE has released the advertised lineup for their upcoming shows in London on August 29 and Osaka, Japan on August 31.

*Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

*Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

*Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax with Special Guest Referee Alexa Bliss

*Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

*Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal w/Sunil Singh

*Ember Moon, Dana Brooke and Natalya vs. Riott Squad

*Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

*Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Also appearing: Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, and The B-Team.