Lineups Revealed For WWE Shows In London and Tokyo In August

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has released the advertised lineup for their upcoming shows in London on August 29 and Osaka, Japan on August 31.

*Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

*Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

*Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax with Special Guest Referee Alexa Bliss

*Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

*Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal w/Sunil Singh

*Ember Moon, Dana Brooke and Natalya vs. Riott Squad

*Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

*Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Also appearing: Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, and The B-Team.

