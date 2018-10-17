wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s NXT, NXT UK, Mae Young Classic, 205 Live & More
– Here are the lineups for tonight’s episodes of NXT, NXT UK, WWE Mae Young Classic, WWE 205 Live, & Total Divas…
NXT UK
* On the first episode of NXT UK, Pete Dunne defends his WWE United Kingdom Title against Noam Dar. Plus, Toni Storm and others in action!
205 Live
* Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
* Gran Metalik vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese vs. TJP vs. Lio Rush
NXT TV
* Champions Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders
* Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair
Mae Young Classic
* Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane
* Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim
* Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox
Total Divas
* Pink Hair Don’t Care: Nia invites Nattie, Trinity and Lana over to celebrate her new home; Lana is concerned with reinventing her character in the WWE to stay relevant but she takes it to drastic measures; Nicole and Brie take Paige out to blow off some steam.