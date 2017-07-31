Lineups For This Weekend’s GFW Live Events

– According to PWinsider, here are the lineups for this weekend’s live events…

:

* James Storm & Moose & John Hennigan vs. Lashley & Eli Drake & EC3

* Taya vs. Allie vs. Sienna

* Eddie Edwards vs. Low Ki vs. Drago

* KM vs. Braxton Sutter

* LAX vs. Mario Bokara & Fallah Bah

* Sonjay Dutt vs. Trevor Lee

* Pat Buck & Bryce Donovan vs. Johnny Clash & Max Caster – Create-A-Pro Showcase match

Saturday August 5 at Staten Island Yankees Stadiu:

* James Storm & Eddie Edwards & John Hennigan vs. Lashley & Low Ki & EC3

* Taya vs. Allie vs. Sienna

* Eddie Edwards vs. Low Ki vs. Drago

* KM vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Fallah Bah

* LAX vs. Sonjay Dutt & Drago

* Mario Bokara vs. Trevor Lee

* Pat Buck & Dan Maff & Anthony Bowens vs. The Heavenly Bodies – Create-A-Pro Showcase match