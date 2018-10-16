Lineups For This Week’s Smackdown 1000, NXT, NXT UK, Mae Young Classic, & More

– Here are the lineups for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, Mae Young Classic, WWE 205 Live, & Total Divas…

WWE Smackdown

* World Cup Qualifier: Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* World Cup Qualifier: Rusev vs. The Miz

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

* Bobby Roode & Natalya vs. Mickie James & Bobby Lashley

* The Miz & Asuka vs. Rusev & Lana

NXT UK

* On the first episode of NXT UK, Pete Dunne defends his WWE United Kingdom Title against Noam Dar. Plus, Toni Storm and others in action!

205 Live

* Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

NXT TV

* Champions Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders

* Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair

Mae Young Classic

* Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane

* Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim

* Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox

Total Divas

* Pink Hair Don’t Care: Nia invites Nattie, Trinity and Lana over to celebrate her new home; Lana is concerned with reinventing her character in the WWE to stay relevant but she takes it to drastic measures; Nicole and Brie take Paige out to blow off some steam.