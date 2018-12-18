Lineups For This Week’s WWE 205 Live, NXT, NXT UK, & Tribute to The Troops

– Here is the lineup for Thursday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special, which airs at 9PM ET on the USA Network. 411 will have live coverage.

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles & WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

– This week’s 205 Live will feature Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak in a Street Fight plus Lio Rush in action.

– This week’s NXT TV will feature Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage as well as Jessmyn Duke & Marina Shafir vs. Dakota Kai & Io Shirai.

– This week’s NXT UK will feature…

* 12.19.18 – 3PM ET: The NXT UK Women’s Championship is on the line, as Rhea Ripley defends her title against Isla Dawn. Plus, Moustache Mountain and more!

* 12.19.18 – 4PM ET: While continuing to call out Pete Dunne, Joe Coffey gears up for the main-event action.