LInup For Tomorrow’s MLW: Fusion

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW has an updated lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Fusion. The latest card for the show is below:

• Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
• Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James
• King Mo in action

