Lio Rush Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

Lio Rush is the latest competitor announced for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022. PWG announced on Thursday that Rush is the fourth entrant into the tournament, as you can see below.

Rush joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, and Kevin Blackwood as confirmed names for the tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th.

