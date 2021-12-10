wrestling / News
Lio Rush Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022
December 9, 2021 | Posted by
Lio Rush is the latest competitor announced for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022. PWG announced on Thursday that Rush is the fourth entrant into the tournament, as you can see below.
Rush joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, and Kevin Blackwood as confirmed names for the tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th.
Lio Rush is the fourth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 10, 2021
