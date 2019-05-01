Lio Rush Addresses Latest Reports of Backstage Heat

– Lio Rush is fighting back again against reports that he has heat backstage in WWE. Rush took to Twitter on Tuesday night to shoot down reports that he has a lot of heat on him from the locker room, specifically over an an alleged backstage incident that took place between him and Finn Balor over Rush’s wife sitting in on rehearsals.

Those reports were echoed on Tuesday by an update from PWInsider stating that he may be moved back to NXT soon and has not been popular after breaking backstage ettiquette on several occasions. Rush specifically noted the initial report from Fightful, saying he’s “saddened” by what he called “assumptions, exaggerations & sometimes outright fabrications, to sell subscriptions.” He went on to say that he stands up for himself, has opinions and isn’t friends with everyone backstage, adding, “But… do I work hard. Am I professional & respectful? Am I driven and motivated to perform to the best of my ability to entertain the WWE universe? Have no bad blood with any other superstars, great working relationships with writers and producers, and respect and listen to all higher ups? ABSOLUTELY.”

He also denied that he is “out of the locker room” and said that his wife was at WrestleMania with him, “as did many families of the WWE roster,” and that both of them conducted themselves “professionally and respectfully.” He also acknowledged aspects of the PWInsider report, saying in regard to claims that he refused to carry coolers and drinks into the hotels where the wrestlers are staying in order to set up a private area during the November 2018 European tour and complained to management, “I believe we are all able to carry our own gear and provisions. I treat others as equals and as a young black male have often had to fight for my own equality.”

The full text of Rush’s tweets are below.

Dirt sheet fabrications. Don’t believe everything on the internet https://t.co/nlcIkCsmNP — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 30, 2019

True. I’m saddened that dirt sheets (recently Fightful) make assumptions, exaggerations & sometimes outright fabrications, to sell subscriptions. Gossip like this is spread without caring about the damage to people’s reputations, relationships, or careers. It honestly disgusts me https://t.co/vdRUCZ35tO — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 30, 2019

( Part 1 ) “Heat” is such a subjective term. Do I stand up for myself when life challenges me? Yes. Do I have opinions & not just blindly follow? Yes. Am I best friends with every single superstar? No. But… do I work hard. Am I professional & respectful?.. https://t.co/tEf1WGLh59 — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 30, 2019

( Part 2 ).. Am I driven and motivated to perform to the best of my ability to entertain the WWE universe? Have no bad blood with any other superstars, great working relationships with writers and producers, and respect and listen to all higher ups? ABSOLUTELY. https://t.co/tEf1WGLh59 — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 30, 2019

( Part 1 ) I am not “out of the locker room.” More dirt sheet assumptions. Many spouses and family members come to shows and are welcome backstage. Our performance schedules are not just RAW, we have 3 live shows a week, travel days, and PPVs. My wife came to share my first.. https://t.co/OWVKb2wcC5 — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 30, 2019

( Part 2 ) ..wrestle mania moment with me, as did many families of the WWE roster. The little time that a professional wrestler can spend with their family is rare and precious. I conduct myself professionally and respectfully and so does my wife. https://t.co/OWVKb2wcC5 — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 30, 2019